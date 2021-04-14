John Oliver doesn’t know how to feel about Philip’s death given his racist past

British comedian John Oliver poked fun at Prince Philip’s “checkered moral history” as well as he way people reacted to his death.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, said it is difficult to know how to feel when someone with a problematic past as the Duke of Edinburgh passes away.

"It's difficult when a 99-year-old with such a checkered moral history leaves us. It's hard to know exactly how to feel or, indeed, whether to actually articulate how you actually do,” said Oliver when asked about the royal’s death by Meyers.

He also made a remark about Philip being cousins with his wife Queen Elizabeth II, saying: "They were very close. They were. And I don't think it was just restricted to them. I believe that family is familiar with one another."

Talking about the reactions that came following his death, Oliver said: "It feels like at that point, all bets are off. Then the people who were biting their tongue go, ‘[expletive] you. Here's what he was like."