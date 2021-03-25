close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 25, 2021

Kurulus Osman: season 2, episode 51 features death of Abdul Rehman Ghazi

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 25, 2021

Fans are reacting to the latest episode of "Kurulus:Osman" which featured the death of a famous character on Wednesday.

Thousands of fans took to social media to pay tribute to Abdul Rehman Ghazi's character.

Abdul Rehman, a veteran warrior, was played by Turkish actor Celal AL in "Dirilis: Ertugrul" and "Kurulus: Osman".

Celal shared his fans' reactions to his Instagram stories and thanked them for their love and support.

Meanwhile, the actor has announced to visit Pakistan later this month.

Latest News

More From Entertainment