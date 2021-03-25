Kurulus Osman: season 2, episode 51 features death of Abdul Rehman Ghazi

Fans are reacting to the latest episode of "Kurulus:Osman" which featured the death of a famous character on Wednesday.

Thousands of fans took to social media to pay tribute to Abdul Rehman Ghazi's character.

Abdul Rehman, a veteran warrior, was played by Turkish actor Celal AL in "Dirilis: Ertugrul" and "Kurulus: Osman".

Celal shared his fans' reactions to his Instagram stories and thanked them for their love and support.



Meanwhile, the actor has announced to visit Pakistan later this month.

