Wed Feb 24, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 24, 2021
BTS takes fans by surprise with Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ at ‘MTV Unplugged’

Renowned BTS hotshots have taken over social media with their surprise Coldplay’s Fix You at MTV’s Unplugged.

For this performance even Suga joined in, much to the delight of his fans, and gave a hopeful shoulder surgery update, claiming, “It’s been a long time since I greeted you on stage. I’ve missed the stage a lot while I was recovering. Now that I’m performing with everyone, I feel content and happy.”

The tracks in question included BE album’s Telepathy, Blue & Grey as well as Coldplay’s Fix You.

Check it out below:



