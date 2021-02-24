BTS takes fans by surprise with Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ at ‘MTV Unplugged’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Renowned BTS hotshots have taken over social media with their surprise Coldplay’s Fix You at MTV’s Unplugged.
For this performance even Suga joined in, much to the delight of his fans, and gave a hopeful shoulder surgery update, claiming, “It’s been a long time since I greeted you on stage. I’ve missed the stage a lot while I was recovering. Now that I’m performing with everyone, I feel content and happy.”
The tracks in question included BE album’s Telepathy, Blue & Grey as well as Coldplay’s Fix You.