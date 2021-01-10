Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for calling themselves ‘internationally protected people’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently come under fire for calling themselves “internationally protected people” online and demanding state protection.



It all began when the couple dubbed themselves “internationally protected people” on the Sussex Royal website and claimed they were entitled to protection.

Those claims however, were swiftly dealt with according to journalist Victoria Ward. She explained, “The incorrect reference to ‘international protected people’ was removed from the site quite swiftly.”

In her piece for the Telegraph Ms. Ward added that “Buckingham Palace declined to comment on security arrangements” the same way Canada denied official protection to the couple after they moved into the country.