Sat Jan 02, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 3, 2021

New Year celebrations: Machine Gun Kelly, daughter arrive in New York without Megan Fox

Sun, Jan 03, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly  has been dating Megan Fox for  the last few months. But the duo seems to have celebrated  New Year separately  as Machine Gun Kelly was out of the town with his daughter.

Kelly on Friday shared an adorable picture with his 12-year-old daughter which they took before boarding a plane.

Taking to Instagram, Kelly, real name Richard Colson Baker, shared a picture and a video with a caption that read, "taking her to see the ball drop in person. We’re performing in Times Square tonight on ABC @rockineve if you’re by a TV."

In the picture Casie Colson Baker is seen sitting on her father's shoulders while the video shows them playing abroad a private plane.


