PML-N candidate bags Islamabad mayor elections

According to unofficial and provisional results, PML-N's candidate Pir Adil Shah has won the elections for the vacant seat of Islamabad’s mayor.

Shah bagged 43 votes, while PTI's Sajid Mahmood was able to secure 26 votes. Out of a total of 73 votes, 69 were cast.

The mayor's seat fell vacant following the resignation of Shaikh Ansar, who belongs to PML-N.



It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N candidate enjoyed a clear majority over his two rivals.

The polling process started at 9:00am and ended at 5:00pm. There were no breaks in between. The offices located in the building, which have been declared as polling stations, remained closed.