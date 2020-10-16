Kim Kardashian, Kanye West send love to Nicki Minaj on birth of her first child

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West have sent love to rapper Nicki Minaj after she welcomed a baby boy with hubby Kenneth Petty.



The Anaconda singer turned to Instagram and confirmed the birth of first baby and thanked Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and others for their love and sweet wishes.

Nicki while sharing the card inscribed with ‘Congrats! We love you! Kim + Kanye’ she received from Kim and Kanye, wrote, “Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me.”

Nicki also revealed the gender of the child, saying “I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world”.



Commenting on the post, Kim Kardashian simply dropped three love emoticons.

Nicki and Kenneth reportedly welcomed her first child on 30 September.