Actor Latif Munna breathes his last in Karachi

Famous comedy actor Latif Munna has passed away after brief ailment at a hospital in Karachi, his family said on Friday.

The actor’s family said he had been hospitalised some days back as he was not well for several months. He died of cardiac arrest, according to the family sources. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of liver and stomach pain.

The Sindh Fankar Welfare Trust has announced to observe three-day mourning over his death.



Latif’s funeral prayers will be offered at 10 am at the Jamia Masjid Eidgah Shah Waliullah, his family said. Later, he will be laid to rest at the Miran Shah Pir cemetery.

Latif Munna stepped into the showbiz world of stage and the Pakistan Television in 1977. His first performance was in drama Paiwand.