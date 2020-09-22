Inside Jennifer Aniston's jaw-dropping prep for Emmys 2020: Of champagne, pajamas and more

While the much-awaited Emmy Awards 2020 was a virtual affair this year, it saw our favourite Jennifer Aniston be the ultimate show-stopper.

Before the actual glitz and glam of the awards ceremony took place, the Friends alum gave a glimpse into how she prepped up for the starry night.

Jennifer took to Instagram to share a casual, yet chic, picture of herself getting her glam on just hours before the event commenced.

Clad in pajamas, no makeup with a glass of champagne in hand, the starlet was seen donning a face mask in her stunning photo.

"Emmys prep... in my other mask⠀

Congratulations to the nominees and all of the amazing performances we’ve seen this year," Jennifer captioned her post.

Check it out here







