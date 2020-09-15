Prince William, Kate Middleton quash rift rumours with birthday wish for Prince Harry

Prince William, Kate Middleton shut down rift rumours with Prince Harry on his 36th birthday

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton buried the reports of rift with Prince Harry on his 36th birthday.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned to their official royal Twitter handle and extended love and sweet wishes to Prince Harry, who is celebrating his 36th birthday with Meghan Markle and their son in California.

The couple shared a light-hearted throwback picture of the Duke of Sussex beating them in a race on their visit to London Olympic Park in February 2017.

Prince William and Kate tweeted, “Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today!”

With the sweet wishes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge laid to rest all reports of a rift with Prince Harry.

Earlier, there were reports that Prince Harry and his elder brother Prince William had strained relations and they did not speak to each other for two months after Sussexes’ announcement to step down from their royal duties in January.

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II extended sweet birthday wishes to her grandson by sharing his throwback picture.

The message shared on the Royal Family’s official Twitter handle reads: “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday!”