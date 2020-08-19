Amber Heard responds after mounting criticism over ‘disrespectful’ mosque attire

Hollywood star Amber Heard is drawing flak yet again, and this time after she recently visited a mosque during her visit to Istanbul.

While the visit may have been well-intentioned, many social media users started attacking the Aquaman actor for dressing inappropriately inside a religious site.

After negative comments got out of hands, the actor was coerced into taking down the photo and reposting it later.

“Spent the day wandering around the magic of Istanbul’s mosques and couldn’t be more in love with this gorgeous city...” she added the caption as she posted the photo again.

”When you visit a religious building it is important to be conservative when interpreting their culture and customs. You weren’t wearing the scarf correctly covering your hair,” wrote on user on Twitter.

Heard was also accused of using the hijab as a fashion statement and not showing any respect to it: “Amber Heard has no respect for religion or race as we’ve seen many times. Posted while touring a Mosque. Using a Hijab as a fashion accessory. Hair & neck showing.”

A third netizen claimed: “Amber heard is such a fake. She’s trying too hard.”

Heard soon clapped back to all the hateful comments as she tweeted: “Nope. Apparently whoever paid 4 this to b “written” wasnt paid enough. Ill make it easy(ier): Mosques are real places. So are museums & churches. So are head scarfs (where they are sometimes required n order 2 visit). Mystery solved.”



