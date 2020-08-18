Prince Harry apologetic about flying on a private jet right after climate change retreat

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been accused of hypocrisy last year after they took a private jet despite their constant cries about climate change.

However, the Duke of Sussex does acknowledge that the move had been a mistake, as revealed in the couple’s latest biography, titled Finding Freedom, written by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie.

The couple had boarded a private jet in 2019 from Sicily to London, right after Harry delivered a zealous speech about climate change at a Google climate retreat.

The book now claims that the 35-year-old admits that accepting a lift back home through the jet was a “mistake” as his former head of communications Sara Latham had reportedly given him a warning about his private flight wreaking havoc on social media.

"The earnest prince was the first one to admit when he made a mistake,” wrote Scobie and Durand in the book.

The pair had faced flak after it was discovered that they had taken a total of four private jets in only 11 days, which created seven times the normal amount of carbon emissions.

Harry defended himself amidst the criticism during the launch of his charity Travalyst—which focuses on making tourism environmentally friendly—by saying: "Occasionally, there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family are safe, it's genuinely as simple as that."