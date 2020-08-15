Chrissy Teigen found out about surprise pregnancy under least expected circumstances

Chrissy Teigen is expecting her third child with John Legend and the couple announced this news several days ago.

In a series of tweets, Teigen revealed how she found out about her surprise pregnancy under least expected circumstances.

The Cravings author told her followers that she was pregnant during breast implant surgery.

“I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative,” Teigen said, adding she took another test after the June 19 surgery.

Teigen said she was surprised and “didn’t think” she could get pregnant naturally, without the aid of fertility treatments, unlije her other two children — Luna, four, and Miles, two.

Talking about how her elder kids are excited about the new addition in the clan, Teigen said, "Luna is very, very excited. Miles, not so much. Jealous!,”

She added that she was indeed nervous about the pregnancy.

Legend and Teigen surprised their fans after revealing they will become parents a third time towards the end of the video of the singer's newly dropped track Wild.