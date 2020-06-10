Lea Michele attempting to learn from past mistakes amid racism scandal

Lea Michele has promised to learn and grow from mistakes made in the past and is seemingly 'reaching out' to have honest conversations with people.

“This experience has made her reevaluate her behavior in the past,” Us Weekly quoted an insider as saying. “This has been a serious learning lesson and she is committed to making these adjustments as a complete life change for the future. She is listening to those who have come forward and has been reaching out to initiate open and honest conversations.”



The actress came under fire last week after her Glee co-star Samantha Marie Ware accused her of making the show 'a living hell' for her.

“I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU [sic] HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘S–T IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD,” Ware tweeted.

Her claims were echoed by several other co-stars who stated that Michele “completely self-obsessed."

However, a source who had previously worked with her said that she "did not discriminate" against any of her costars. “It didn’t matter if you were young or old, black or white — it’s just kind of her world,” the source added.

In response to the backlash that she received, Michele issued an apology, "Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,” she wrote via Instagram on June 3. “We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings.”