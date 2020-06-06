Breonna Taylor killing: Ariana Grande, Jessica Alba demand justice on her 27th birthday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ariana Grande, Jessica Alba and a number of other Hollywood A-listers are raising their voice to demand justice for Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 27th birthday.
Turning to social media, eminent celebrities came forth honouring Breonna, who lost her life after a police officer shot her eight times at her own house in Louiseville, Kentucky.
Posting a heartfelt message for the late Emergency Medical Technician, Selena Gomez wrote, "Breonna Taylor would’ve been 27 years old today. The same age I am. But she was shot 8 times. Please join me in signing this petition and let’s get #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor."