close
Sat Jun 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 6, 2020

Breonna Taylor killing: Ariana Grande, Jessica Alba demand justice on her 27th birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 06, 2020
Breonna Taylor killing: Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande demand justice on her 27th birthday 

Ariana Grande, Jessica Alba and a number of other Hollywood A-listers are raising their voice to demand justice for Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 27th birthday. 

Turning to social media, eminent celebrities came forth honouring Breonna, who lost her life after a police officer shot her eight times at her own house in Louiseville, Kentucky. 

Posting a heartfelt message for the late Emergency Medical Technician, Selena Gomez wrote, "Breonna Taylor would’ve been 27 years old today. The same age I am. But she was shot 8 times. Please join me in signing this petition and let’s get #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor." 

Here's how other celebs paid tribute to Breonna on her 27th birthday: 

View this post on Instagram

Breonna Taylor would have been 27 today. She should be celebrating her birthday with friends and family. She should be continuing to work towards her dreams of becoming a nurse and starting a family. She should be alive. Instead, Louisville police officers killed Breonna in the middle of the night in her own home. They broke down the door of Breonna’s apartment using an illegal “no-knock” warrant while looking for two men who were selling drugs out of a home MILES from Breonna’s. Their only lead was that one of the suspects MAY have been receiving packages at Breonna’s address. When Breonna’s boyfriend rightfully tried to defend themselves thinking they were being attacked by criminals (the police did not identify themselves), the police fired 20 rounds into their bedroom, killing Breonna. We MUST demand justice for Breonna’s wrongful death. Her killers are still walking free. @battymamzelle has created an incredible website with action items for how you can demand action, including signing a petition, donating to benefit her family, and sending emails directly to the Kentucky Attorney General, Mayor, and Governor. Link is in my bio. Let’s not forget Breonna in our continued efforts for justice and change. #SayHerName and demand #JusticeforBreonna. Happy birthday you beautiful soul. You deserved to live. #birthdayforbreonna (artwork by @arielsinhaha)

A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on

View this post on Instagram

hello beautiful ppl. Breonna Taylor, an emergency medical technician, should be turning 27 years old tomorrow. But instead, we are asking that her killers in the Louisville Metro Police Department #LMPD be held accountable nearly three months after shooting her dead in her own home. None of the officers in her case have been arrested or fired (although the F.B.I. is currently investigating the case.) there are actions we can all take to see #justiceforbreonna . CLICK THE LINK IN BIO I earnestly hope that you are well and taking care of yourself while contributing to this positive forward motion. whether you believe it or not: we are in the midst of a revolution. 2020 vision. For the past few days I’ve been listening in on zoom meetings, taking notes, learning from black leaders/ organizers in hopes that I can share accurate and focused information with you. it’s important that us white people educate ourselves and gain historical and modern day context about what’s going on and what’s been going on in this country since it’s inception. It’s on US now. We must learn to use our privilege for GOOD - to amplify black stories, black voices and help make real change across unjust systems. as the American people, our voices, protests, phone calls, emails, posts, are not falling on deaf ears. and YOU. yes YOUUUUU. are important. i. fuckin. love you. please take care of yourself and one another. peace love and respect to @osopepatrisse founder of @blklivesmatter and @reformlajails . I will be following her lead. #breonnataylor #justiceforbreonnataylor #sayhername

A post shared by JoJo. (@iamjojo) on



Latest News

More From Entertainment