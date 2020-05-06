Sajal Ali sketches Ahad Raza Mir as she channels her inner artist

Sajal Ali makes Ahad Raza Mir’s sketch in self-isolation

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali sketched her husband Ahad Raza Mir leaving fans in absolute awe.



The Alif actress, who is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, turned to Instagram to share the sketch she made.

Sajal wrote, “Trying out other art forms and trust me it’s not easy to capture this man’s beauty. What do you think?”

Fans have loved the endearing post, however, Zara Noor Abbas, a close friend of Sajal, commented that the sketch does not match Ahad.



She wrote, “This is someone else.”

Sajal tied the knot with Ahad Raza Mir on March 14, 2020 in Abu Dhabi.