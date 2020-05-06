close
Wed May 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 6, 2020

Sajal Ali sketches Ahad Raza Mir as she channels her inner artist

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 06, 2020
Sajal Ali makes Ahad Raza Mir’s sketch in self-isolation

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali sketched her husband Ahad Raza Mir leaving fans in absolute awe.

The Alif actress, who is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, turned to Instagram to share the sketch she made.

Sajal wrote, “Trying out other art forms and trust me it’s not easy to capture this man’s beauty. What do you think?”

Fans have loved the endearing post, however, Zara Noor Abbas, a close friend of Sajal, commented that the sketch does not match Ahad.

She wrote, “This is someone else.”

Sajal tied the knot with Ahad Raza Mir on March 14, 2020 in Abu Dhabi.

Latest News

More From Entertainment