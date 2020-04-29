Tom Cruise classic 'Top Gun' coming to 4K UHD

Paramount Pictures has announced that Tom Cruise classic 'Top Gun' is making its way to digital platforms and physical shelves for the first time on 4K UHD!

The announcement seems to delight the fans who have been left awaiting an extra six months for the highly-anticipated sequel of the movie.

The Digital and disc releases will include a brand-new featurette that explores the film’s legacy and enduring popularity through new interviews with Tom Cruise, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and members of the cast of 'Top Gun: Maverick', including John Hamm, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, and more.



The excited fans will have great fun as the disc includes commentary by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Tony Scott, co-screenwriter Jack Epps, Jr. and naval experts.

Admirers can make it a Cruise marathon with two more action-packed favorites arriving on 4K Ultra HD Digital for the first time on May 13: 'Days of Thunder' and 'War of The World (2005). Both films arrive on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray May 19, 2020.



Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2020, 'Days of Thunder' reteamed director Tony Scott, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and Cruise in 1990, following their massive success with Top Gun.

The film, along with over an hour of previously released bonus content, including multiple behind-the-scenes featurettes, production diaries, a look at the characters, and more.