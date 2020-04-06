Iqra Aziz reveals ‘camera is my first love’

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has revealed that the camera is her first love and she is doing photography in the self-isolation period during the coronavirus outbreak.



The Suno Chanda actress took to Instagram and shared a photo where she could be seen holding a camera.

Iqra wrote, “Day 14 of staying safe: Camera is my first love… since I can’t perform in front of the camera nowadays, I’m focusing on how to be behind the camera for a change! Yes, I’m doing photography…"

She added, "Seeing the world through another lens has given me a new perspective of life. So girls don’t stop, just keep working on your passion!"

Iqra Aziz and husband Yasir Hussain are in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic and have been treating their fans with adorable photos and videos.

