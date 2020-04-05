Meghan Markle thinks Kate Middleton is ‘too uptight’: close friend spills the tea

With Meghan Markle out of the British royal family, gone are the days when she and sister-in-law Kate Middleton would be out and about frequently spending some time together.

And now that the Duchess of Sussex has formally parted ways, new revelations have been coming to surface about her relationship with Kate.

One of Meghan’s friends is now reportedly stepping forward and letting the cat out of the bag about what really went on behind closed doors.

Talking to Daily Mail, the former actor’s friend revealed that Kate has been ‘uptight’ with Meghan ever since the Sussex pair took an exit.

“It’s still weird to her that no one hugs and that everyone is so uptight, especially Kate. It’s obvious that Kate and William do not approve of their choices and that you could cut the tension with a knife,” said the friend.

On the other hand, it was also reiterated that the couple still believe they made the right decision as they wished for Archie to grow up in a home “filled with laughter and joy and lots of hugs.”

This isn’t the first time the Duchess of Cambridge has been handed over that label, as earlier former astrologer of Princess Diana, Debbie Frank was also of the same view.

Frank told Yahoo’s Royal Box that Kate needed to “relax a bit more” while adding that “Diana really warmed to people who were relaxed with her.”

“Meghan is a complete firecracker of a girl — a throwback to the days of The Queen Mother and Princess Margaret. [Meghan] is a huge contrast with Kate, who’s very elegant and very dignified,” Frank continued.

“[Prince Harry’s wife] is a very different person from Kate who’s careful and cautious; she’s going to do things properly and slowly and think about them,” she added.