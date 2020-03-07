Elon Musk's girlfriend shares thoughts on getting pregnant

Tesla founder Elon Musk's girlfriend and famous Canadian singer Grimes is expecting the couple's first child soon.

The Oblivion singer, who is about to embrace motherhood, took to Instagram to share thoughts about her decision to conceive a child.

Grimes revealed that it was the most 'profound commitment' of her life as she had always avoided this decision for a long time.

However, the 31-year old singer made the commitment to have a baby for the love of his boyfriend Elon Musk.

She also wrote in her post: “I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder. Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. Im also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha. But my albums out in a sec so I prob need to get back on here. Don’t mind my emo energy,”.