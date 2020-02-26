Mahira Khan thanks PM Imran

Pakistan's superstar Mahira Khan has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan after he said that minorities are equal citizens of Pakistan.



The Raees actor was commenting on the prime minister’s tweet. She said “This is MY Pakistan’s leader!!! Say it loud and clear. Thank you @ImranKhanPTI”.

Earlier, the prime minister said, “I want to warn our people that anyone in Pakistan targeting our non-Muslim citizens or their places of worship will be dealt with strictly.”

“Our minorities are equal citizens of this country,” he said and urged the world community to act against the bloodshed in India before it was too late.