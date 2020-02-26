close
Wed Feb 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 26, 2020

Mahira Khan thanks PM Imran

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 26, 2020
Mahira Khan thanks PM Imran

Pakistan's superstar Mahira Khan has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan after he said that minorities are equal citizens of Pakistan.

The Raees actor was commenting on the prime minister’s tweet. She said “This is MY Pakistan’s leader!!! Say it loud and clear. Thank you @ImranKhanPTI”.

Earlier, the prime minister said, “I want to warn our people that anyone in Pakistan targeting our non-Muslim citizens or their places of worship will be dealt with strictly.”

“Our minorities are equal citizens of this country,” he said and urged the world community to act against the bloodshed in India before it was too late.

Latest News

More From Entertainment