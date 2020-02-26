Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson take relationship to the next level with matching hairstyles

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson just love to do everything in synchronization. From putting on face masks together to donning matching outfits, the duo is all about doing everything with each other.

On Tuesday, Miley and Cody seemed to take their relationship to the next level by getting similar couple’s haircuts.

Miley shared a black-and-white picture with Cody looking almost identical in matching black aviator sunglasses and sporting shaggy blonde hairdos, which celebrity hair stylist Sally Hershberger gave them.

Miley captioned the photo, “Always feel cool after a trip to Herbergerzzz,” wherein she can be seen sporting a black graphic tee and a shoulder bag, with her beau rocking a Hawaiian shirt.

Hairstylist Sally confirmed giving the two fresh new haircuts, taking to Instagram to share the same picture.

Ever since her split with Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter, Miley has been in a steady relationship with Cody Simpson.

Miley and Liam attended the same pre-Oscars bash, however they were photographed separately outside of WME’s party in Beverly Hills.

The former Disney star arrived without Cody but was accompanied by parents Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus, according to TMZ.

