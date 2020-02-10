close
Mon Feb 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 10, 2020

Hollywood stars react to Eminem's Oscars performance

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 10, 2020

Eminem's surprise performance at the Oscars last night took social media by storm, with fans showering love and praises on Slim Shady.

Twitter, Instagram and other social media websites were flooded with videos from the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, where the Detroit rapper delivered a powerful performance of "Lose Yourself".

The rapper took to Twitter, explaining the reason behind  his surprise performance.

His performance left many celebrities, including Martin Scorsese, Gal Gadot and Billie Eilish, shocked. Here are  few glimpses of the interesting reactions of celebrities to the Detroit MC's performance:


Latest News

More From Entertainment