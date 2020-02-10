Hollywood stars react to Eminem's Oscars performance

Eminem's surprise performance at the Oscars last night took social media by storm, with fans showering love and praises on Slim Shady.

Twitter, Instagram and other social media websites were flooded with videos from the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, where the Detroit rapper delivered a powerful performance of "Lose Yourself".

The rapper took to Twitter, explaining the reason behind his surprise performance.

His performance left many celebrities, including Martin Scorsese, Gal Gadot and Billie Eilish, shocked. Here are few glimpses of the interesting reactions of celebrities to the Detroit MC's performance:



