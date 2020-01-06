Gold price gains Rs2600, traded at record high Rs93,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold was increased by Rs2600 on Monday and the precious metal was traded at Rs 93,400 per tola, as compared to Rs 90,800 on last trading day.



Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold witnessed an increase of Rs 2230 and was traded at Rs80,075 against last closing of Rs77,846.

The price of silver gained Rs 10 and was traded at Rs 1070 against Rs 1060 and that of 10 grams silver was traded at Rs 917.35 with the increase of Rs8.57.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $26 and was traded at $1578 as compared to $1552 on last trading day.