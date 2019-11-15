close
Fri Nov 15, 2019
November 15, 2019

Gold Rate in Pakistan on November 15, 2019

Fri, Nov 15, 2019

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on the date of November 15, 2019 per tola of Gold was Rs. 86,450 and the price for 10 grams Gold was Rs. 74,117.

The rates for gold are at times different in each Pakistani city. Below you can find the gold prices for different cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Quetta.

Pakistan's Cities24K Per Tola Gold Rates24K 10 Grams Gold Rates 
22K 10 Grams Gold Rates 
Karachi86,45074,11767,940
Lahore86,450
74,117
67,940
Islamabad86,450
74,117
67,940
Rawalpindi86,450
74,117
67,940
Peshawar86,450
74,117
67,940
Faisalabad86,450
74,117
67,940
Quetta86,450
74,117
67,940

