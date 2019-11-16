close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
Markets

Web Desk
November 16, 2019

T10 League live: Karnataka Tuskers vs Delhi Bulls Live Score, Match 5 Preview, Detail, Group A

Markets

Web Desk
Sat, Nov 16, 2019

The fifth match between KARNATAKA TUSKERS and DELHI BULLS is going on at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Teams:

Karnataka Tuskers : Hashim Amla(C), Sandeep Lamichhane, Pat Brown, Evin Lewis, Kesrick Williams, Johnson Charles, Ross Whiteley, Malinda Pushpakumara, Shapoor Zadran, Shafiquallah Shafiq, Nathan Rimmington, Marlon Samuels, Upul Tharanga, Asad Pathan, Ahmed Raza, Asif Mumtaz.

Delhi Bulls: Eoin Morgan(C), Zaheer Khan, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Adil Rashid, Sohail Tanvir, Kusal Perera, Ali Khan, Paul Stirling, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, David Willey, Angelo Mathews, Tobias Visee, Muhammad Usman, Waheed Ahmed.

You can see Live cricket score of Match 5 between Karnataka Tuskers and Delhi Bulls here.

