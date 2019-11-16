T10 League live: Karnataka Tuskers vs Delhi Bulls Live Score, Match 5 Preview, Detail, Group A

The fifth match between KARNATAKA TUSKERS and DELHI BULLS is going on at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Teams:

Karnataka Tuskers : Hashim Amla(C), Sandeep Lamichhane, Pat Brown, Evin Lewis, Kesrick Williams, Johnson Charles, Ross Whiteley, Malinda Pushpakumara, Shapoor Zadran, Shafiquallah Shafiq, Nathan Rimmington, Marlon Samuels, Upul Tharanga, Asad Pathan, Ahmed Raza, Asif Mumtaz.

Delhi Bulls: Eoin Morgan(C), Zaheer Khan, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Adil Rashid, Sohail Tanvir, Kusal Perera, Ali Khan, Paul Stirling, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, David Willey, Angelo Mathews, Tobias Visee, Muhammad Usman, Waheed Ahmed.

