Rs 200 prize bond: Result of draw 80 on December 16, 2019

PESHAWAR: Draw for the prize bond worth Rs 200 is being held in Peshawar on Monday, December 2019.



The first prize for Rs200 prize bond is amount Rs750,000 while the second prize of Rs250,000 is each for five winning numbers.

Whereas 2,394 lucky winners of Rs200 prize bond will receive Rs1250 each.

This is draw number 80 for Rs 200 prize bond.

The draw result will be published on The News as soon as the balloting is completed.