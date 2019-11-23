Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery 2021 results, status check

The deadline for submitting applications for US DV Lottery (Diversity Visa) 2021 has ended on November 5.



Millions of people across the globe file their applications every year in order to get a better chance at life .



While most of the applicants know results of DV Lottery 2021 are due in 2020, few people know the exact month or date when American authorities announce names of the lucky people who would get to live in the United States permanently after obtaining Green Card through DV Lottery Program.



The US State Department announced no extension in the expiry date despite growing reports of DV lottery website making it impossible for some candidates to submit their entries.

For those wondering about the exact date, DV Lottery 2021 Results would mostly probably be announce in May, 2020 .

How to check DV Lottery status

Entrants can visit https://www.dvlottery.state.gov/ to check status of their applications.







