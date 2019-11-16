Gold Rate in Pakistan on November 16, 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on the date of November 16, 2019 per tola of Gold was Rs. 86,200 and the price for 10 grams Gold was Rs. 73,903.
The rates for gold are at times different in each Pakistani city. Below you can find the gold prices for different cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Quetta.
|Pakistan's Cities
|24K Per Tola Gold Rates
|24K 10 Grams Gold Rates
|22K 10 Grams Gold Rates
|Karachi
|86,450
|74,117
|67,940
|Lahore
|86,450
|74,117
|67,940
|Islamabad
|86,450
|74,117
|67,940
|Rawalpindi
|86,450
|74,117
|67,940
|Peshawar
|86,450
|74,117
|67,940
|Faisalabad
|86,450
|74,117
|67,940
|Quetta
|86,450
|74,117
|67,940
