Rs100 prize bond draw result: November 15, 2021 - List of draw 80

File photo of prize bonds.

PESHAWAR: The 36th draw for the prize bond worth Rs100 will be held in Peshawar today (Monday) November 15, 2021.



The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs700,000 while three prizes of Rs200,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize, of Rs1,000, will be awarded to each of the 1,199 winners.

The draw results of the Rs100 prize bond will be published here as soon as the balloting is completed.