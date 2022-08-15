Rs100 prize bond draw result: August 15, 2022 - List of draw 39

A represnetative image.

MUZAFFARABAD: The 39th draw for the prize bond worth Rs100 was held in Muzafarrad on Monday, August 15, 2022.

The first lucky winner with prize bond number 060053 was given a prize of Rs700,000.

The second prize winners are 243995, 358959 and 929643 who will be awarded Rs200,000 each.

Similarly, the third prize, of Rs1,000, will be awarded to each of the 1,199 winners.



The draw results of Rs100 prize bond will be published here as soon as the balloting is completed.