Rs1,500 prize bond draw result: August 15, 2022 - List of draw 91

PESHAWAR: The 91st draw for prize bonds worth Rs1,500 was held in Peshwar on Monday, August 15, 2022.
According to details, the first winner with prize bond number 251424 was awarded a prize worth Rs3 million, while holders of prize bonds numbers 028377, 169997 and 537859 were given Rs1 million each.
Similarly, the third prize worth Rs18,500 will be awarded to each of the 1,696 winners.
The result of the draw will be uploaded when released by the Directorate of National Savings.
Rs 1500 Prize Bond draw: November 15, 2019 draw list 80
Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on the date of November 16, 2019 per tola of Gold was Rs. 86,150.
Currency Rate in Pakistan: US Dollar, UK Pound, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham - 15 November 2019
Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on the date of November 15, 2019 per tola of Gold was Rs. 86,200 and the price for 10...
Currency Rate in Pakistan: US Dollar, UK Pound, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham - 14 November 2019
Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on the date of November 14, 2019 per tola of Gold was Rs. 86,450 and the price for 10...