Rs1,500 prize bond draw result: August 15, 2022 - List of draw 91

A representative image of prize bonds.

PESHAWAR: The 91st draw for prize bonds worth Rs1,500 was held in Peshwar on Monday, August 15, 2022.

According to details, the first winner with prize bond number 251424 was awarded a prize worth Rs3 million, while holders of prize bonds numbers 028377, 169997 and 537859 were given Rs1 million each.

Similarly, the third prize worth Rs18,500 will be awarded to each of the 1,696 winners.

The result of the draw will be uploaded when released by the Directorate of National Savings.