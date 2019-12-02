close
Mon Dec 02, 2019
Markets

Web Desk
December 2, 2019

Rs 40,000 Prize Bond (Premium) draw on December 10, 2019

Markets

The draw for Rs 40,000 prize bond (Premium) will be held on Tuesday December 10, 2019 in Quetta, according to National Savings.

The result of the draw 11 for Rs 40,000 prize bond (Premium) will be uploaded on The News as soon as the balloting is held.

The previous draw for Rs40,000 Prize Bond (Premium) was held on 11 September 2019 in Muzaffarabad.

The first prize will be whopping Rs 80,000,000 while the second prize of worth Rs. 30,000,000 will go to three lucky winners.

Other 1696 lucky winners of Rs 40,000 Prize Bond (Premium) will get Rs 400,000 each as third prize.

