Rs40,000 Prize Bond (Premium) result: December 10, 2019 list of draw 11

The draw for prize bond Rs 40,000 (Premium) is being held in Quetta today December 10, 2019.



Draw results will be uploaded on The News as soon as the balloting is completed by the National Savings.

Today's draw is Number 11 for Rs 40,000 prize bond (Premium).

The previous draw for Rs40,000 Prize Bond (Premium) was held on 11 September 2019 in Muzaffarabad.

The first prize for Rs 40,000 prize bond (Premium) will be whopping Rs 80,000,000 while the second prize of worth Rs. 30,000,000 will go to three lucky winners.

Other 660 lucky winners of Rs 40,000 Prize Bond (Premium) will get Rs 500,000 each as third prize.