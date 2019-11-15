Rs 1500 Prize Bond draw: November 15, 2019 draw list 80

FAISALABAD: The draw for Rs 1500 prize bond was held in Faisalabad today (Friday) November 15, 2019.



Lucky number 980575 won the first prize.

The second prize goes to these three winning numbers: 442481, 745902 and 776936.



The first prize for Rs 1500 prize bond is Rs 3 million, while the second prize of one million rupees each for three winning numbers.

The complete list will be published soon.