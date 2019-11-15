Rs 100 Prize bond draw result: November 15, 2019 list of draw 28

KARACHI: The draw for Rs 100 Prize Bond was held in Karachi today (Friday) November 15, 2019.

Lucky number 878602 won the first prize.

The second prize has gone to these three winning numbers: 273899, 873447 and 879843.

The first prize for Rs100 prize bond is amount Rs 700,000 while the second prize worth Rs 200,000 each will go to three winners

The third prize worth Rs 1000 each will be received by 1,199 winners.

The list of third prize winners will be published shortly.