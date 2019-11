T10 League live: Northern Warriors vs Qalandars Live Score, Match 6 Preview, Detail, Group B

Northern Warriors and Qalandars will clash on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The sixth match of Group B will be played on November 16, 2019 at 9:00 PM (PST).



Teams:

Qalandars : Dawid Malan(c), Luke Ronchi(w), Tom Banton, Philip Salt, Seekkuge Prasanna, Laurie Evans, Jordan Clark, Chris Jordan, Lahiru Kumara, George Garton, Sultan Ahmed, Sohail Akhtar, Samit Patel, Imran Nazir, Haris Rauf, Ahsan Mirza, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Peter Trego, Shahid Afridi

Northern Warriors: Daren Sammy(c), Sam Billings(w), George Munsey, Andre Russell, Asela Gunaratne, Ansh Tandon, Sikandar Raza, Chris Green, Rayad Emrit, Nuwan Pradeep, Chris Wood, Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Pravin Tambe, Amir Hayat, Mark Deyal, Karim Janat