Rs1,500 prize bond draw result: November 15, 2021 - List of draw 87

FAISALABAD: The draw for the Rs1,500 prize bond will be held in Faisalabad today (Monday) November 15, 2021.
The first winner will get a prize of Rs3 million while three prizes of Rs1 million each have been reserved for the second position holders.
Similarly, the third prize, of Rs18,500, will be awarded to each of the 1,696 winners.
The draw results of the Rs1,500 prize bond will be published here as soon as the balloting is completed.
Currency Rate in Pakistan: US Dollar, UK Pound, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham - 15 November 2019
Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on the date of November 15, 2019 per tola of Gold was Rs. 86,200 and the price for 10...
Currency Rate in Pakistan: US Dollar, UK Pound, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham - 14 November 2019
Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on the date of November 14, 2019 per tola of Gold was Rs. 86,450 and the price for 10...
Gold Rate in Pakistan on November 13, 2019 was Rs 86,450 per tola
Currency Rate in Pakistan: US Dollar, UK Pound, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham - 13 November 2019