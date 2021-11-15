 
Monday November 15, 2021
Rs1,500 prize bond draw result: November 15, 2021 - List of draw 87

Rs1,500 prize bond draw will be held in Faisalabad today

By Web Desk
November 15, 2021
File photo of prize bonds.
FAISALABAD: The draw for the Rs1,500 prize bond will be held in Faisalabad today (Monday) November 15, 2021.

The first winner will get a prize of Rs3 million while three prizes of Rs1 million each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize, of Rs18,500, will be awarded to each of the 1,696 winners.

The draw results of the Rs1,500 prize bond will be published here  as soon as the balloting is completed.