Channing Tatum makes public appearance for the first time after breaking-up with Jessie J.

Channing Tatum was sighted ‘alone’ at Los Angeles airport for a getaway holiday possibly. The actor was spotted at the airport on Christmas Day only a month after his break-up with English singer Jessie J.

The 21 Jump Street actor and Domino singer reportedly broke up in November, as confirmed by a trusted source. The source added, “Their busy schedules played a major role in the end of their relationship, but they are still on good terms."

The amicability was validated after Jessie commented on an Instagram post of Channing on his promotions for Magic Mike in Australia. “I wanted it to cut to you doing ‘Pony’ at the Sydney Opera House so bad Chan…” referring to Ginuwine‘s classic hit Pony.

Though they have parted their ways, Channing and Jessie’s mutual friends haven't let go off the hopes of the duo getting back together.