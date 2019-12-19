What is Brad Pitt’s staggering net worth as of 2019?

Brad Pitt is one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood today and everything the star touches literally turns to gold. Initially recognized for his role as a cowboy hitchhiker in Thelma and Louise, Pitt has risen to the pinnacle of success.

Consequently, he has a massive fortune under his possession, making him one of the riches actors in the world.

As of 2019, it has been revealed that Pitt’s staggering net worth stands at around a whopping $300 million dollars!

Starting his career in 1987, Pitt starred in minor roles in the movie Less Than Zero, No Way Out, and No Man’s Land.

In 1994, he featured alongside an ensemble cast, comprising Antonia Banderas, Kristen Dunst, Tom Cruise and Christian Slater in the movie Interview with the Vampire.

The following year he was roped in opposite stars such as Morgan Freeman and Gwyneth Paltrow in Seven. The movie was a huge hit at the box-office, earning $327 million.

In 2001, the rising star played a major part in Ocean’s Eleven alongside Matt Damon, George Clooney, and Julia Roberts. The film proved to be a major hit at the box office with earnings of $450 million worldwide.

Following are some of the highlights of Brad Pitt's glorious career