Jennifer Aniston bursts into tears after a needy family begs for help: WATCH

Jennifer Aniston proved she is a softie at heart when she recently burst into tears while helping a family in need on The Ellen Show.



The Friends starlet was moved to tears while watching a video of a girl trying to please Ellen DeGeneres to help her unemployed father.

Jen got extremely emotional when a viewer named Elyse Kimball recorded a video about her father Jeff raising his two daughters on his own after his wife and mother of the two children died of cancer when they were young and begged for help.

In the video, Elyse said: "He has given all he has got for our family of three. He doesn’t deserve this. ‘He’s all I got. He is my life. He is what gets me through the good and the bad. For once, I want to give something to him. I want him to get something he deserves, and I can’t do this without help."

After the video, Jen was seen having a major meltdown, as Ellen then proceeded to surprise the family by sending a film crew to their house to pretend that they are doing a show about people who change their lives around for good.



Speaking on losing his wife Amy when Elyse was three and sister Lexi was five, Jeff said: "She was going in for a 13-hour surgery. The last thing I did was blow her a kiss and say, 'Just keep swimming'."

"Oh, my God!," Jennifer exclaimed. "What would your mom say right now if she knew you guys were here?"

"She would be so happy. Ellen, she was your biggest fan. So, she would be like, 'Move over, ’cause I am getting closer'," Jeff answered.

Ellen then revealed that while the family was away her team decked up their house with Christmas lights and put a Christmas tree with countless presents under it.

After playing a festive game with Jennifer and the family, Ellen gifted the lucky trio a whopping amount of $150,000 to bring a smile on their face.