British Asian publication names Bilal Ashraf sexiest Pakistani man

LONDON: Rising Pakistani star Bilal Ashraf has been named as the sexiest Pakistani man in the world by a British Asian publication.



Ranked seven, the talented actor was the only Pakistani to make it into the top 10 of a list based on votes from fans around the world, buzz generated on social networking sites, positive impact, and media attention.

Bilal was taken by surprise with the news and told the publication: "I am beyond humbled to be featured as part of a list among such legendary gentlemen and that, year on year, has generated so much attention globally. This has come to me as an amazing surprise and such moments make the struggle and commitment we all put into our work all worth the while. This encourages me to try my best to further myself in my field. I'm extremely grateful for this recognition."

This rounds off a great year for the actor, which included a lead role opposite popular actress Mahira Khan in hit film Superstar.

British Pakistani showbiz reporter Asjad Nazir, who founded the list and compiles it annually, praised Bilal and described him as the future of Pakistani cinema. "Pakistani cinema is on the rise globally and that is thanks to a new generation of world-class actors like Bilal. He will lead a future generation of cinema stars that will ultimately help empower his country and inspire others living there," said Asjad Nazir speaking to The News and Geo.

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan rounded off a dream year, which included an acclaimed performance in hit film Super 30 and headlining Bollywood's biggest grossing 2019 movie War by being crowned the sexiest Asian man in the world. He was also named sexiest Asian man of the decade and said: "I would like to thank everyone who feels so and has voted for me. I am flattered but I also know that it is not an achievement. Just a person's looks are not relevant in the larger scheme of things. I don't judge people by the way they look. Similarly, I don't judge myself either by the way I look. What is attractive in a person is his/her story, journey and the way that person has dealt with situations in his/her own life. Looking a certain way for my characters is just a part of my job which takes a lot of effort and hard work," said Hrithik Roshan.

Tiger Shroff entered the top 10 for the first time and came in fourth. Pop superstar Zayn Malik came in fifth and TV star Harshad Chopda was ranked sixth. The rest of the top 10 for 2019 were actor Mohsin Khan (8), cricketer Virat Kohli (9), and South Indian superstar Prabhas (10).

The youngest in the list was 24-year-old singer Armaan Malik (14) and the eldest was 53-year-old Salman Khan (16). The highest new Indian entry was model Asim Riaz (24), who is currently battling it out on reality TV show Bigg Boss 13.

Others in the 2018 edition of the list include Ali Zafar (12), Fawad Khan (14), Ranveer Singh (18), Ayushmann Khurrana (25), Ali Rehman Khan (29), Akshay Kumar (30), Ranbir Kapoor (32), Sheheryar Munawar (43), John Abraham (47) and Azfar Rehman (49).

The top 10 for sexiest Asian men of the decade were named as Hrithik Roshan (1), Zayn Malik (2), Ali Zafar (3), Vivian Dsena (4), Salman Khan (5), Shahid Kapoor (6), Virat Kohli (7), Ranbir Kapoor (8), Ranveer Singh (9) and Prabhas (10).

Sexiest Pakistani of the decade Ali Zafar said: "What can I say. The love bestowed upon me repeatedly over the years is heartwarming. I am just a boy, well now a man, trying to make some art and never thought of myself as the voted icon, nonetheless my profound gratitude to all the fans and the magazine for the honour."