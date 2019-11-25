Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin didn't attend Selena Gomez performance at AMAs, why?

US singer Selena Gomez opened the American Music Awards 2019 with her new song Lose You to Love Me.



Selena's performance at the AMAs stage was nothing short of breathtaking.

The 27-year-old the Magic singer and Taylor Swift both exes of Justin Bieber attended the star-studded show.

Selena's 'Lose You to Love Me's is believed to be about her ex beau.

However, neither Justin Bieber nor his wife Hailey Baldwin walked the AMAs red carpet because both were not listed on the seating chart.

Selena Gomez and the Sorry singer parted ways in 2018. Later, Bieber started dating Baldwin and they tied the knot in September 2018.

The Canadian pop singer celebrated 23rd birthday of his wife Hailey Baldwin recently. Paying rich tribute to her, he posted dazzling photos from their wedding and wrote, “Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.”

He also hinted at having babies, he writes, "ps you turn me on in every way next season BABIES”.