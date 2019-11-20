close
Wed Nov 20, 2019
Entertainment

November 20, 2019

Priyanka Chopra spotted on a date but not with hubby Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in New Delhi for work purposes, went out on a date with her ‘beauty’ friend Tamanna Dutt.

Priyanka took to Instagram sharing a beautiful photo posing with Tamanna. She wrote “Date With my beauty” tagging her friend with a love emoji. 

Date With my beauty.. @tam2cul ️

The Sky is Pink actor decided to go on a date with her friend as she does not have hubby Nick Jonas by her side in New Delhi.

Tamanna also shared the same dazzling photo and captioned it, “So glad ur in town @priyankachopra my globe trotter...”

Priyanka replied to Tamanna's post saying, “So happy to have the time with you.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick will celebrate their first wedding anniversary next month.

