Amitabh Bachchan reveals his struggles entering the film industry

Amitabh Bachchan is a household name in Indian cinema, almost every Bollywood fan has seen him grace the big screen at one point. However, very few people are aware of the actor’s humble beginnings roots, and background. The actor reportedly tried a number of ways to get into showbiz, even failing at one of them.



During his shoot for Kaun Bangega Crorepati, Amitabh fell in a daze when he was reminded about Saat Hindustani, the film which jump-started his career and introduced the world to an acting powerhouse. The movie premiered back on 7th November, 1969.

Amitabh recalled, "I was working in Kolkata when I happened to see an advertisement on a newspaper which stated that the winner of the contest would get an opportunity to work with renowned producers from the industry. I felt it was a good opportunity and I applied for the same.”

He continued by saying, “However, I didn't receive any correspondence from them," recalled Big B. "One day while chatting with my father, I mentioned about this opportunity and how I failed. He said to me - 'Beta agar kisi ghar ke andar ghusna ho, aur darwaza ho bandh, toh deewar phand kar andar jaana chahiye!"

On the show the legend was given another surprise when Oscar Award-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty came on stage and presented the star with a copy of a book, the first page of the book read 100 years of Indian Cinema and 50 years of Amitabh Bachchan.

A source came out to reveal, "Mr. Bachchan was left speechless. He couldn't thank his fans and the makers of the show enough for extending so much love for all these years. He was nostalgic about his humble journey in the industry. What he means to all of us cannot be described in words… but we can only wish for him to complete a century.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan also didn’t shy away and went the extra mile, posting tweets upon tweets in excitement, for his dad.