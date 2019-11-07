Amitabh Bachchan celebrates golden jubilee in Bollywood as doctors give health warning

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating today fifty years of success, fame and glory in the Indian cinema where he has weaved magic and won over hearts of people throughout the decades.



His son Abhishek Bachchan turned to Twitter to sing praises for his father on the momentous occasion while the legend himself has been advised to halt his work and career for the time being and focus on his health.

Top Read: Amitabh Bachchan used to wait for ‘beautiful college girls’ at the bus stop

“Not just as a son, but as an actor and a fan... We are all blessed to witness greatness! There is so much to admire, to learn and even more to appreciate. Several generations of cinema lovers get to say we lived in the times of BACHCHAN!!!,” Abhishek said on his Twitter handle.

“Congratulations Pa on completing 50 years in the Film industry. We now await the next 50! Love you,” he added.

On the other hand, the veteran actor is currently entangled in severe work and health related issues and has also been advised by doctors to cut off from work.

Read More: Amitabh Bachchan admitted to the hospital for liver problems

He wrote in a blog post: “The tunnel at the NSSH .. indeed several tunnels and some more probing with the meter in hand that sonographs .. a few on the side injectables .. at various locations on this mine field of a body .. some venus strips punctured and the fluids dripped in .. a few hard core instructions to follow .. and back to the grind , despite the stethoscope dressed messengers from heaven giving strong warnings of work cut off .. or else.”