Amitabh Bachchan admitted to the hospital for liver problems

Bollywood mega star Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to the hospital for the past three days due to issues with his liver.

According to reports the actor felt unwell and as a result of that, was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday, at 2AM. The actor is currently undergoing treatment for his health issues.

In the past, the actor contracted the Hepatitis B virus while undergoing treatment for a near fatal accident back in 1982.

His liver only retained 25% of functioning due to cirrhosis. This occurred because one of his donors was accidentally carrying the Hepatitis B virus and it entered his body during the transfusion all those years ago.

Official sources cite that Amitabh’s family has been visiting him on a frequent basis and has admitted him to a special room which is equivalent to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

However, most Bollywood celebrities did not end up visiting him since they were not informed about the news.