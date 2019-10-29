Shah Rukh Khan faces backlash for celebrating Diwali and being ‘fake Muslim’

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan after ringing in Diwali with his friends and family was subjected to ample backlash from netizens who criticized him for celebrating while being Muslim.

The 52-year-old Zero actor had shared a glimpse on Sunday into his Diwali festivities with his wife Gauri Khan and their youngest son AbRam.

The actor had written the caption “#HappyDiwali to everyone. May your lives be lit up and happy.”

Soon after the actor faced the wrath of trolls on social media who called him out for practicing the Hindu ritual while being Muslim.



However, Indian actor Shabana Azmi was quick to come to the actor’s defence as she slammed trolls on Twitter saying Islam is not that weak to be threatened by someone rejoicing a festival of another religion.