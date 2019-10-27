Shah Rukh Khan's character of Raj in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' gets dissected by Karan Johar

With Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai marking 21 years since its release, Karan Johar has a special treat for its fans as he dissects the character of Raj.

In an interview with Mid-Day, director of the classic romantic film, Karan Johar spilled the beans on what the character of King Khan actually stood for and what made him act the way that he did.

"Rahul doesn't stand for very much. He's a deeply confused character, doesn't know what he wants and didn't do a lot much in the movie,” he said.

Also Read: Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

“Whatever happened to him was because people were pushing him - his dead wife's spirit, his eight-year-old daughter, and Anjali herself. What made him endearing was his charm, his large heart and Shah Rukh's charisma,” he added.

Regarding the character of Raj existing in the present-day, Johar said: I'd give him a spine and more EQ [emotional quotient]. I'd also introduce more confrontation. Rahul, today, would be able to have an open conversation with Anjali. He'll know that she likes him and he'd address that with her. If Tina were to die, he'd come to terms with his feelings for Anjali and go back to her, not sit moping."