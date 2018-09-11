Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Ace film director Karan Johar, who is known for producing stellar films one after another under the banner of Dharma Productions, has recently revealed who he would want to rope in if he ever decides upon making a ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2’.



During his radio show ‘Calling Karan’, a fan asked Karan what his dream cast will be for a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai sequel, the film that originally featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerjee.

The director was quick to reply: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Jahnvi Kapoor. Both the actresses are a part of Karan Johar’s upcoming venture ‘Takht’.

Alia and Jahnvi were both launched by Karan Johar in films ‘Student of the Year’ and ‘Dhadak’ respectively. Ranbir Kapoor had the privilege of working with him in ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’, ‘Wake Up Sid’ and the more recently released ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. Ranbir’s next project ‘Brahmastra’, also starring Alia, has been produced by Karan also.

During an interview earlier, Karan revealed that his favourite actor is Ranbir.

“My all-time favourite actor will be Ranbir because he’s just phenomenal. I’m excited to have worked with him, I’m excited to work with him for Brahmastra,” he added.